Landowners call for a 'reset' in Australia's mining sector

Aboriginal landowners have called for a "reset" in Australia's lucrative mining sector after an inquiry pilloried Rio Tinto for blowing up a 46,000-year-old heritage site to expand an iron ore mine. We speak to Director of Policy and Communications at Minority Rights Group Carl Soderbergh about how indigenous rights have suffered from the supposed need for capitalism's continuing expansion. #Aboriginallandowners #indigenouspeople #RioTinto