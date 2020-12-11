POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders pass historic $2.2T stimulus package
04:11
BizTech
EU leaders pass historic $2.2T stimulus package
EU leaders have broken a deadlock with Hungary and Poland and approved an historic $2.2-trillion- budget and stimulus package as surge in coronavirus infections ravages the region's economies. The agreement paves the way for the European Union to put into implement its seven-year budget, which includes a pandemic relief package worth almost $1-trillion financed by joint debt. Senior market analyst at the IG group Joshua Mahony explains how the markets have reacted to this move. #Business #EU #COVID19
December 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?