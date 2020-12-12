POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN alarmed by reports of killings, abductions in Tigray area
01:18
World
UN alarmed by reports of killings, abductions in Tigray area
The United Nations says it's deeply concerned by reports Ethiopia is forcibly removing Eritrean refugees from the Tigray region and sending them back to their home country. Ethiopian forces have been embroiled in a violent battle against the Tigray regional government since the start of November. If the reports are true, the UN says it constitutes a grave violation of international law. Melinda Nucifora has more. Ethiopia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/f9rx #TigrayConflict #Ethiopia #EritreanRefugees
December 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?