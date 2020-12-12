POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Not News But Life I A Day in the Life of a Farmer I Episode 3
09:47
World
Not News But Life I A Day in the Life of a Farmer I Episode 3
Food comes easy when we just get it from the supermarket next door. However, farmers are the unsung heroes who grow food for us through incredible effort and hard work. In this episode of Not News But Life, Franziska spent a day with a family of farmers to see what goes into a litre of milk and a drizzle of olive oil. By the end of the day, she was much more grateful for the food on the table. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #farmers #organic #food
December 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?