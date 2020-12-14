POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French resistance against Covid-19 vaccine
02:57
World
French resistance against Covid-19 vaccine
While the world is excited about the Covid-19 vaccine, it poses a problem for the French president. Emmanuel Macron leads a country where there is deep mistrust of the government and of pharmaceutical companies. He needs to persuade France to trust what he is saying and accept vaccinations, and that may be difficult. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Pandemic #France VaccineHesitancy
December 14, 2020
