Pfizer rolls out its first shipment of vaccines in the US
02:25
World
Nearly three million doses of the Pfizer-Bio-N-Tech vaccine are on their way to 145 facilities across the US. The deliveries are being carried out days after the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for emergency use. That's as the US continues to report record numbers of new daily cases, with more than 213-thousand infections and 2,200 deaths in 24 hours. Gavin Blackburn reports on the mass inoculation efforts. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Pfizer #FDA #US
December 14, 2020
