POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2020: Millions of Muslims negatively affected by Islamophobia
04:09
World
2020: Millions of Muslims negatively affected by Islamophobia
A defining feature of this year has been the apparent increase in anti-Muslim sentiment around the world. Whether in France or India, it is often driven by political rhetoric. In this report Obaida Hitto takes a look back at how Muslims and non Muslims have wrestled with the issue of identity in 2020. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #AntiMuslim #Hatred #Islamophobia
December 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?