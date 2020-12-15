Brexit Talks: On the Brink

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just when you may have thought it had reached the end of the road, the Brexit bandwagon rolls on. And still no one knows if there will be a deal between the EU and the UK. Since talks are continuing are they close to agreement, or playing to their public on both sides of The Channel? Guests: Jonathan Lis Deputy Director of British Influence Robert Oulds Director of the Bruges Group Alex de Ruyter Professor at Birmingham City University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 15, 2020
