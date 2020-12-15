POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is the US ‘turning its back’ on Nato ally Turkey?
Professor of International relations at Ankara University of Social Sciences Mehmet Akif Kirecci weighs in on US imposing sanctions on Turkish defence industry over purchase of Russian missile system and explains why Turkey was blocked by the Obama administration from buying the patriot defence system despite Ankara facing threats of regional instability especially from daesh in Syria. #USSanction #S400 #Turkey
December 15, 2020
