US Electoral College confirms Joe Biden as next president | Money Talks
President-elect Joe Biden has promised to restore Americans' faith in democracy after the Electoral College confirmed his victory. The state-by-state vote has all but ended President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results. Biden says the president's lawsuits amount to a refusal to respect the will of the people. Floyd Cush reports. Joseph Foudy joined us from New York. He's an associate professor of economics at New York University. #ElectoralCollege #JoeBiden #DonldTrump
December 15, 2020
