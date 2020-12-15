BizTech Share

EU and UK seek new rules against harmful online content | Money Talks

The European Union is once again flexing its muscle on Big Tech, threatening to break-up companies that continue to engage in anti-competitive behaviour. EU regulators are also looking to crack down on abusive social media content, announcing two new bills that would empower them to impose massive fines. The new laws could pose the biggest challenge to the unbridled rise of tech firms. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Maria Rua Aguete. She's the executive director of the technology research firm Omdia in London. #EU #OnlineContent #Facebook