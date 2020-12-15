BizTech Share

Sinovac vaccine nears mass rollout after final phase trials | Money Talks

In China, the release of Sinovac's Phase III trial results for its coronavirus vaccine puts it one step closer towards mass use, globally. But Coronavac has already been widely administered in China, along with drugs developed by the other front-running Chinese vaccine manufacturer, Sinopharm. Patrick Fok spoke to a person who's had the jab. #Sinovac #ChineseVaccine #Sinopharm