Racism in Football – Exclusive interview with Istanbul Basaksehir’s Demba Ba and Pierre Webo
26:00
World
On December 8th, the fight against racism in football made a monumental turn. The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain was suspended after Sebastian Coltescu – the game’s fourth official – was accused of racism after he advised the head referee to give Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo a red card for his behaviour on the sidelines. However, the Romanian used the words ‘the Black one’ when explaining who should be sent off. Both teams walked off the field in protest, setting an example for the rest of football. In this special programme TRT World Sports presenter Samantha Johnson talks to Istanbul Basaksehir’s Pierre Webo and Demba Ba about that night at the Parc des Princes, and what needs to change in the so called 'beautiful game.' Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6
December 16, 2020
