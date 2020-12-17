POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU to clamp down on tech giants
The European Union has announced a set of proposals to make tech giants become more fair and transparent or face fines worth billions of dollars. It says it wants to bring order to the chaos online. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #EU #TechGiants #Regulations
December 17, 2020
