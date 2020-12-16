POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Female rangers on a mission to curb logging, animal poaching
Female rangers on a mission to curb logging, animal poaching
Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. It's one of the few countries where you can find tigers, rhinos, bears and elephants all in the same forest. But, Indonesia has one of the highest rates of deforestation and that's driven many species to the very edge of survival. Natasha Hussain reports on a group of women on a mission to reverse the environmental destruction. Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange #indonesia #indonesianews #indonesiadeforestation
December 16, 2020
