Canberra seeks WTO mediation over Beijing's barley tariffs | Money Talks

07:25
Australia is asking the World Trade Organization to review Chinese tariffs on barley. The crop is used to make beer and feed livestock. And under normal conditions, Australia earns about a billion dollars a year selling it to China. But this year, relations between China and Australia are anything but normal. Canberra's latest move against Beijing threatens to worsen already-strained relations with its biggest trading partner. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Paul Frighters in London. He's a professor of well-being economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science. #WorldTradeOrganization #BarleyTariffs #ChinaSanctions
December 16, 2020
