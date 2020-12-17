POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EUROPE’S GUANTANAMO: Justice denied?
26:00
World
EUROPE’S GUANTANAMO: Justice denied?
Two refugee camps in northern Syria where thousands of foreigners with links to Daesh have been stripped of their citizenship and live in appalling conditions. The question is, why do so many countries refuse to help? Guests: Yasmine Ahmed UK Director at Human Rights Watch Tanya Mehra Researcher at International Centre for Counter-Terrorism Marijke Van Buggenhout Researcher at Vrije Universiteit Brussel Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 17, 2020
