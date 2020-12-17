POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who owns Western Sahara? The US-Morocco-Israel deal explained
Who owns Western Sahara? The US-Morocco-Israel deal explained
Morocco has become the latest country to join President Trump's so-called 'Abraham Accords' a series of foreign policy initiatives which seek to 'normalise relations' between Arab nations and Israel. In return, the United States agreed to recognise the disputed territory of Western Sahara as belonging to Morocco. This is a pretty outrageous move for many of the indigenous people who live there, the Saharawi, who have been fighting for independence for 47 years. We take a detailed look at the deal with analysts from the US, Israel and Morocco and we also hear from the Polisario Front, a group the UN considers to be the legitimate representative of the Saharawi people.
December 17, 2020
