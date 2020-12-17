POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Price breaches record $23,000 amid flood of cheap cash | Money Talks
06:25
BizTech
Price breaches record $23,000 amid flood of cheap cash | Money Talks
Media sceptics have written close to 400 obituaries for bitcoin since its launch in 2009. That's according to the cryptocurrency tracking site 99-bitcoins. But every time, the virtual asset has come back to life stronger than ever. The latest revival came this week as bitcoin prices reached new record highs. Paolo Montecillo has the details. We were joined by Daniele Bianchi. He's an assistant professor of finance at Queen Mary University of London and specialises in crypto- currencies. #PriceBreaches #Bitcoin #USdollar
December 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?