Price breaches record $23,000 amid flood of cheap cash | Money Talks

Media sceptics have written close to 400 obituaries for bitcoin since its launch in 2009. That's according to the cryptocurrency tracking site 99-bitcoins. But every time, the virtual asset has come back to life stronger than ever. The latest revival came this week as bitcoin prices reached new record highs. Paolo Montecillo has the details. We were joined by Daniele Bianchi. He's an assistant professor of finance at Queen Mary University of London and specialises in crypto- currencies. #PriceBreaches #Bitcoin #USdollar