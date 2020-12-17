BizTech Share

Indonesian women inspire communities to protect rainforests | Money Talks

Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse places in the world. It's one of the few countries where you can find tigers, rhino, bears and elephants all in the same forest. Sadly, the nation has one of the highest rates of deforestation and that's driven many species to the very brink of survival. Natasha Hussain reports on a group of women on a mission to reverse environmental destruction. #Indonesia #Rainforests #Conservation