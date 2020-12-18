POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Sanctions on Turkey | Reviving Shusha
US Sanctions on Turkey | Reviving Shusha
The US has imposed sanctions on the Turkish defence body and four of its key officials over Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 air defence system from Russia. Could these sanctions further complicate ties between the two NATO allies who are already at odds over several other issues? Plus, we speak to the Acting Culture Minister of Azerbaijan on the liberation of Shusha and the plans for its revival as the country’s cultural capital. Guests Sean Michael Cox Political Science Lecturer at Bahcesehir University Hasan Unal International Relations Professor at Maltepe University Anar Karimov Acting Culture Minister of Azerbaijan
December 18, 2020
