US Sanctions Target Turkish Defence Body
12:42
World
First the US removed Turkey from its F-35 programme, and now it has imposed sanctions on the country’s defence body and its key officials over the purchase of the Russian S-400s. Turkey has strongly condemned the US sanctions, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling the move ‘disrespectful’. So what’s next for the two NATO allies who already have opposing views on several issues? Guests Sean Michael Cox Political Science Lecturer at Bahcesehir University Hasan Unal International Relations Professor at Maltepe University
December 18, 2020
More Videos
