International Migrants Day: UN says nations can recover from virus with help of migrants
05:34
World
International Migrants Day: UN says nations can recover from virus with help of migrants
Migrants have played a disproportionate role on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, from caring for the sick and elderly to delivering essential services during lockdowns. Sadly migrants have also been hit hardest. Refugees in crowded and unsanitary camps are exposed to the virus. Spokesperson at the International Organization of Migrants Yvonne Ndege weighs in. #InternationalMigrantsDay2020 #Refugees #Greece
December 18, 2020
