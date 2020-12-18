What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

International Migrants Day: UN says nations can recover from virus with help of migrants

Migrants have played a disproportionate role on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, from caring for the sick and elderly to delivering essential services during lockdowns. Sadly migrants have also been hit hardest. Refugees in crowded and unsanitary camps are exposed to the virus. Spokesperson at the International Organization of Migrants Yvonne Ndege weighs in. #InternationalMigrantsDay2020 #Refugees #Greece