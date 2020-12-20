POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How it happened 2020: Hong Kong
04:40
World
How it happened 2020: Hong Kong
When a new national security law for Hong Kong was unveiled this year, there were fears it would push China's most democratic city onto a more authoritarian path. The law makes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison. Nearly six months on, how has the law affected Hong Kong? Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #NationalSecurityLaw #HongKong #China
December 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?