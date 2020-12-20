World Share

Biker Santas bring awareness to child abuse

Santas on bikes in Tokyo are parading through the streets to bring awareness to child abuse. Japan's child abuse cases saw a rise between January and March of this year compared to last year's numbers, as families stayed home during the pandemic.