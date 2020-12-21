POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK and EU hold emergency meetings over new virus strain
Later on Monday, the EU will discuss a coordinated response to a more infectious strain of Covid-19 that's ripping through the UK. A growing list of countries are banning travel with Britain to try and contain it. And it's not just travel. France suspended all traffic from the UK- raising food and medical supply fears. The UK government is holding an emergency meeting to deal with the outbreak, the fall-out from the blockade and a slumping pound - all on the brink of a no-deal Brexit. Liz Maddock has more. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 #uknewstrain #ukcoronavirus #newstrain
December 21, 2020
