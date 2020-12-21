World Share

Turkey-US Business Council urges Biden to focus on trade rather than sanctions

Turkey's largest business council has called on US president-elect Joe Biden for cooperation between the countries rather than sanctions. In a letter to Biden, Mehmet Ali Yalcındag the chairman of the Turkey-US Business Council, said his organisation wants trade between the two countries to increase four times to $100B a year. We speak to a member of the executive board of the Turkey-US Business Council Ekim Alptekin on how achievable these aims are. #TurkeyUSBusinessCouncil #USA #Biden