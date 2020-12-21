World Share

Downing of Pan Am Flight 103

We look back at the events that led to the downing of #PanAm Flight 103 as the US charges a #Libyan over the 1988 #Lockerbie bombing that killed 270 people. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs