Singapore first country to approve sale of lab-grown chicken
02:43
World
Food regulators in Singapore are the first in the world to approve the sale of lab-grown chicken for consumption. US start-up Eat Just will be selling its so-called 'clean meat' there. Our reporter Melanie Ralph finds out more and conducts a taste test. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #singapore #labgrownchicken #labgrownmeat
December 22, 2020
