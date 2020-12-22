POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe has borne the brunt of coronavirus outbreak
Europe has borne the brunt of the pandemic with more than half a million deaths. Its leaders have come under fire for their handling of the crisis which has been labelled a failure compared to other regions like Asia and the Pacific. TRT World's Sarah Morice looks back at the outbreak in Europe and why the continent has been unable to control it. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Covid19 #Europe #Pandemic
December 22, 2020
