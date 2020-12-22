POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: US considers legal immunity for Saudi crown prince
03:24
World
Report: US considers legal immunity for Saudi crown prince
The US government is reportedly considering granting Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman immunity from a federal lawsuit. The Washington Post says the Saudi government has requested the Crown Prince be exempt from any liability after being accused of an attempted assassination of a former top intelligence officer. International human rights lawyer Toby Cadman has more. #SaudiCrownPrince #legalimmunity #SaadAljabri
December 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?