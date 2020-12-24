POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Top US officials discuss options to protect Americans in Iraq from Iranian attacks
02:11
World
Top US officials discuss options to protect Americans in Iraq from Iranian attacks
Top US officials have agreed on some possible ways of protecting Americans in Iraq from attacks. The group of officials includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. The meeting came days after an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Mark Kimmitt weighs in. #Iraq #Iranattacks #MikePompeo
December 24, 2020
