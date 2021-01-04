POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump, Brexit, Epstein: the big players in the other big stories of 2020
26:00
World

What a year 2020 has been. The Pandemic overshadowed every world event - even the U.S. presidential election but here at the Nexus we did manage to find some time to cover other stories and speak to some interesting characters who all have their place within those stories; including President Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, the former boss of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and the so-called ‘architect of Brexit’ Mr Nigel Farage.
January 4, 2021
