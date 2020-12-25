POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions of Yemeni children suffer from malnutrition
02:28
World
Millions of Yemeni children suffer from malnutrition
A catastrophic war has been raging in Yemen for more than 5 years. With over 80 percent of the country's population in need of humanitarian assistance, various institutions and experts have been warning that the country is on the brink of famine and the rate of malnourished children is rising rapidly. Furkan Yagmur reports. The War in Yemen 🇾🇪 👉 http://trt.world/16qp #yemenmalnutrition #malnutritioninyemen #yemenwar
December 25, 2020
