POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Arab Spring - 10 Years On
26:00
World
Arab Spring - 10 Years On
It all started a decade ago when a street vendor in Tunisia, Mohammed Bouaziz, set himself on fire after police seized his fruit cart. His death transformed into a symbol that inspired men and women all over the Middle East and North Africa to rise up against injustice, inequality and corruption. The protests soon turned into all-out revolutions against governments across the region – and it was dubbed the Arab Spring. Dictators fell, countries were reshaped and lives transformed - for better or for worse. Guests Maha Azzam Head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council Mahjoob Zweiri Director of Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University Ugur Yasin Asal Assistant Professor at Istanbul Ticaret University
December 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?