Coronavirus causes economic struggle in the US during 2020

The pandemic has forced many people in the US to face struggles they've never seen before. There've been foreclosures, small businesses have been forced to close, and there's been large-scale unemployment. Lining up for supplies at food banks is also new to many. TRT World's Frank Ucciardo takes a look back at how the pandemic has affected Americans. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #USEconomy #Covid19 #Unemployment