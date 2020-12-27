POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Many Palestinians have ramshackle homes, or no homes at all
02:48
World
Even before the pandemic, Gaza's 2 million residents lived in hellish conditions - enduring a humanitarian crisis brought on by a 14-year-long Israeli blockade. Eight years ago, a UN report predicted Gaza would become uninhabitable by 2020. As the year comes to a close, Nizar Sadawi looks at the situation right now. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms #Gaza #HousingCrisis #Pandemic
December 27, 2020
