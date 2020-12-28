POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU countries receive first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines
03:46
World
EU countries receive first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines
Several European Union countries have started receiving the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the start of the bloc’s vaccination programme. While the vaccine is bringing hope to millions, scientists are investigating the potential cause of severe allergic reaction to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains why the allergic reactions are so concerning. #EU #Pfizer #Covidvaccine
December 28, 2020
