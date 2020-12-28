What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Bangladesh ships second group of Rohingyas to controversial island

Bangladesh has begun moving a second group of Rohingya refugees to a flood-prone island, despite opposition from human rights groups. Almost one thousand people are being transported to the remote island of Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal. We speak to Co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition and a fellow at the genocide documentation centre of Cambodia,Dr Maung Zarni about the plight of the Rohingya. #Bangladesh #Rohingyarefugees #BhashanCharisland