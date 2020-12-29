December 29, 2020
03:27
Controversial law threatens interfaith marriages in India
India is a majority Hindu nation but also holds the world's third largest Muslim population. Members of the 200 million strong community have often accused the Hindu nationalist government of discrimination. As the government now targets interfaith romance, Ishan Russell looks at whether the world's biggest democracy offers any freedom to love. India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #India #LoveJihad #InterfaithMarriage
