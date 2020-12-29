POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ankara and London to sign post-Brexit free trade deal
04:21
World
Ankara and London to sign post-Brexit free trade deal
Turkey and the UK are to sign a free trade deal on Tuesday. It's the UK's first since it negotiated a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the deal will be Turkey's most important since its 1995 Customs Union with the EU. We speak to former economic adviser at the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and UN, Torek Farhadi. #freetradepact #Turkey #UK
December 29, 2020
