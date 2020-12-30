World Share

Turkey receives 3M CoronaVac vaccine doses

Turkey has received its first shipment of three million doses of coronavirus vaccine. The plane load of the CoronaVac injection arrived on Wednesday morning from China. Turkey has secured 50 million doses from the Chinese biotech firm SinoVac. Dr Taner Demirer from Ankara University School of Medicine's Department of Haematology explains what the arrival of the vaccine means for the country's fight against the pandemic.