Tensions rise as Iran marks one year since general's killing
One year has passed since the US assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani, and tensions between the two countries remain high. The United States has deployed military aircraft and submarines to the Middle East- leading Tehran to accuse Washington of preparing for war. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran. US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2 #QasemSoleimani #QasemSoleimaniassassination #Soleimani
January 1, 2021
