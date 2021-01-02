POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rejecting Trump veto, Republican-led Senate backs defence bill
Rejecting Trump veto, Republican-led Senate backs defence bill
Just two days before a new US Congress is sworn in, the Republican-led Senate has overturned President Donald Trump's veto of an annual defence spending bill. It's the first time Congress has used its override power against Trump. Lawmakers took the step just weeks before he is due to leave the White House. Leone Lakhani has our top story. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #Veto #DefenceBill
January 2, 2021
