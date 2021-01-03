British fishermen call new trade deal a 'stab in the back'

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain officially left the European Union on Thursday night with a new trade deal after four years of negotiations. But UK fishermen have called the agreement a betrayal, as it allows European vessels to fish in its waters for at least five years. Fishing only contributes 0.1% to the UK's GDP, but the industry was a key sticking point in the talks. Daniel Padwick reports. Next stage of Brexit 🇪🇺🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/16gc #Fishing #UK #BrexitDeal
January 3, 2021
