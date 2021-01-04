POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Car bomb targeting Turkish company employees in Somalia kills five
Car bomb targeting Turkish company employees in Somalia kills five
At least five people have been killed in a bomb attack in Somalia, including two Turkish citizens. A vehicle laden with explosives targeted employees of a Turkish company in Afgoye, northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. Al-Shabab have claimed responsibility for the bombing. Mohammed Ibrahim Shire, a lecturer in security risk management at Portsmouth University, explains. #Somalia #alShabaab #Turkishcompany
January 4, 2021
