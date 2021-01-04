POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will COVID-19 vaccines work against the new variant?
03:14
World
Will COVID-19 vaccines work against the new variant?
Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform Tulio de Oliveira talks to TRT World about how his team were able to identify the new coronavirus variant in South Africa, whether the coronavirus vaccines will be able to work against the new variant and what it means to the country’s healthcare system which is already under massive strain. #SouthAfrica #COVIDvaccines #newvariant
January 4, 2021
