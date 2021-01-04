World Share

Why do we never stick to our New Year's resolutions?

It's January - a new year, full of possibility - a time to decide what you want to achieve in the next 12 months. So it's commonplace to make New Year's resolutions. They are usually focused on a wide range of habits people are trying to break or ways they'd like to improve themselves. But research shows the determination to keep going, proves difficult over time. Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Liverpool Peter Kinderman weighs in on what kind of resolutions people will make this year. #NewYearResolutions #Goals #Plan