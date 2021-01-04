What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

One year into pandemic, several questions remain unanswered | Money Talks

The world has been living with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus for a year now. The mysterious new illness was first reported to the World Health Organization on 31st of December 2019. And while global health experts have moved rapidly to identify, treat and develop vaccines to fight the virus.. there's still a lot they don't know. Melinda Nucifora explains. #Coronavirus #SocialDistancing #WorldHealthOrganization