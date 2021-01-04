POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One year on, many Covid-19 questions remain unanswered
02:09
World
One year on, many Covid-19 questions remain unanswered
The world has been living with the potentially deadly Covid-19 virus for a year now. The mysterious new illness was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31st, 2019. And while global health experts have moved rapidly to identify, treat and develop vaccines to fight it... there's still much they don't know. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #coronavirus #coronavirusorigin #newvariantofcoronavirus
January 4, 2021
